QUESTION: Regarding the puck-to-face injury of Bruins' captain Zdeno Chara, is he an automatic entry into concussion protocol, or does that depend on the injury?
BENFRED: Considering NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spent all of zero seconds of his state of the league address focusing on concussions, I have a hard time believing the concussion protocol is something that is not manipulated by teams all the time, especially a team that wants to get its captain on the ice for the Stanley Cup Final, a captain who will do anything in his power to play if he's able.
I'm not sure if Chara will play moving forward, but I don't think it's the concussion protocol that will keep him out if he feels he can and his coaches think he is of value. It sounded like he was in bad shape after the game. Cassidy's quote was grim.
Follow-up: Will Clifton's hit to Tarasenko's head (above) be reviewed by the NHL's player safety group?
BENFRED: Come on, now. If anything, Tarasenko deserved an embellishment call. James Harden approved of that sell. Smart play. It worked. But No. 91 could barely contain his grin.