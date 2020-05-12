NHL NOT COMING BACK?

QUESTION: Nothing but the sound of crickets coming from the NHL. That league's not coming back this year, is it?
BENFRED: I would be careful correlating noise with confirmation that any league is coming back. Baseball is the story now because of the owners agreeing on their plan and sending it to players. The players still have to accept it. There will be hurdles. And then, on top of that, the virus doesn't agree to any plan. It has the potential to derail whatever owners and players agree on, in any sport.
It would be hard for me to imagine baseball moves toward starting games again and hockey doesn't try. I think every league will try. I do wonder if any of them have a decent chance of getting where they want to go.
