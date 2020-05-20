NHL STEPPING UP ITS AD GAME
0 comments

NHL STEPPING UP ITS AD GAME

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Blues prep for ALL-Star Game

Amid a sea of advertisements, Kaleb Null operates the "Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers" Zamboni to smooth the ice at Enterprise Center before NHL All-Star Weekend in January. (Post-Dispatch photo by Lexi Browning)

QUESTION: Do you foresee the NHL allowing massive advertising (such as some overseas leagues) on their jerseys anytime soon, maybe to recoup lost revenue? What's your personal opinion, for or against and why?

TOM T.: The NHL added four new ad spots on the ice a couple years ago, and, if you've ever watched a European game, they still have quite a few places they haven't gone yet on the ice.

The NHL will step up its advertising game because it's inevitable. The losses this season may speed things up, but this was going to happen sooner or later because it's a revenue stream. I don't think it will be as prominent as in soccer, where many teams don't even have their names on their jerseys, just a sponsor. I don't think that will happen for a while. Patches for a sponsor will be the first step.

I find all the ads on European ice rinks incredibly distracting. For that matter, I find European hockey jerseys incredibly distracting, and probably not something that would be to the liking of a lot of North American fans. I think NHL teams would make more money off a jersey with a Blues logo on the front than with a huge Budweiser logo on the front. But a Blues logo with a Bud patch? That will be here soon and I can live with that.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports