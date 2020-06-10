NHL'S BEST DEFENSEMEN?

QUESTION: Who do you think are the top 10 defensemen in the NHL? I'm especially interested in where you think Petro ranks ... or if he even makes your list.
JT: I'll handle it this way. I sent in my NHL awards ballot this morning and these were my six Norris Award candidates, listed in order:
John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, Roman Josi, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar, Jacob Slavin. Dougie Hamilton certainly would've been on the list had his season not been limited to 40 games due to injury. Again, that's just how I'd rate them this year.
Overall, I think Pietrangelo certainly would have to be in the top 10.
