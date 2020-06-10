NHL'S BEST DEFENSEMEN?
0 comments

NHL'S BEST DEFENSEMEN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Blues versus Nashville Predators

Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo beats Nashville's Roman Josi to the puck in a 2019 game at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

QUESTION: Who do you think are the top 10 defensemen in the NHL? I'm especially interested in where you think Petro ranks ... or if he even makes your list.

JT: I'll handle it this way. I sent in my NHL awards ballot this morning and these were my six Norris Award candidates, listed in order:

John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, Roman Josi, Victor Hedman, Cale Makar, Jacob Slavin. Dougie Hamilton certainly would've been on the list had his season not been limited to 40 games due to injury. Again, that's just how I'd rate them this year.

Overall, I think Pietrangelo certainly would have to be in the top 10.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports