NIGHTMARE SCENARIO FOR BLUES: 4-ON-4 HOCKEY

COMMENT: If hockey does resume this year, the NHL could spice things up for the remaining regular-season games by having only four skaters and the goalie. Believe me, even non-hockey fans would tune in for that. Hockey fans wouldn't care, we would have hockey back.
TOM T.: That's one of the issues on this: At what point will hockey fans say, nope, you can't do that. I think some collection of purists will draw that line but a great many others will say, who cares? They're playing hockey.
Four-on-four hockey wouldn't be great for the Blues. They haven't done very well on that this season. They're one of six teams that haven't scored a four-on-four goal this season. The Blues will take 5 on 5 or 3 on 3. That's workable for them.
(Also, the Blues were tied for last in the league on deflected goals —goals that go in off a player's body and not their stick — and alone worst in shooting percentage on deflected goals. So if you put a shot off a Blues' leg, it's probably going wide.
