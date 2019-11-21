QUESTION: Cuonzo Martin seems to be changing his Jeremiah Tilmon backup plan by the game. Is that opponent related, practice related, some other intangible? I'd like to see more of Reed Nikko given that he played 1 minute and scored 3 points Wednesday night. At that rate we could've seen Chamberlain-level numbers out of the guy.
MATTER: Parker Braun has much more upside, especially on the offensive end. If you've got a redshirt freshman than can benefit from playing in games like this over a senior who's probably hit his ceiling, then you play the freshman. Martin loves Braun's potential, especially if he bulks up. He's the team's best shot-blocker. He's smart on both ends of the floor and has a good touch in the paint.
Reed will get his minutes against bigger, more physical SEC teams when Tilmon goes to the bench, but in these games I like the approach to giving Braun chances to develop on the floor.