QUESTION: Is the NL Central Division just bad? Or are the teams just that close to each other?
GOOLD: Can it be a mix of both? There are three, four teams that are close to each other — and each has significant flaws. The Cubs, Brewers, and Cardinals — to me — stand above the group, but the Reds are pesky, the Reds are feisty, and the Reds have received better pitching and worse offense than expected, but they've still been a burr in the division race.
Josh Bell kept the Pirates afloat for the first half of the season, but they always seemed weaker than the rest. Less depth. Less to really power a division champ.
So, what you have is a team that can play spoiler (Reds) and three contenders, each of whom has deep issues that could cost them. It's like three streaky hitters. The Cubs cannot win on the road. The Cardinals cannot score. The Brewers just haven't been consistent. This has led to a jumble in the division — that isn't bad, just meh. The Dodgers are truly the only good-to-great team in the National League. Every other team is, at best, meh, because not one of them has been good consistently.