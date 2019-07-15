QUESTION: At the start of the year, we heard a lot about how the NL Central was going to be the best division in MLB. With the way things stand now, is it time to admit that the entire division is mediocre at best? Or is there still a ray of sunshine in this mess?
COMMISH: No question it is the most balanced division. It doesn't have the best first-place team but it certainly has the best last-place team. Call it what you want, but somebody will win it. And, it might well have two playoff teams, and that then does not define mediocre.