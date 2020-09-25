 Skip to main content
NO. 16 TENNESSEE AT SOUTH CAROLINA
Pruitt gets raise, extension from Tennessee after 2 seasons

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. No. 16 Tennessee has given coach Jeremy Pruitt a raise and a contract extension through 2025 after two seasons on the job. Tennessee announced the extension Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, that will hike Pruitt's pay from $3.8 million this season to $4.2 million in 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Tennessee by 3 ½

Quick Hit: For months folks have wondered if the pandemic will knock some financial sense into college athletics departments who can’t help but hand out lucrative raises like candy on Halloween. Here’s your answer, courtesy of the Tennessee Volunteers: Nope. Jeremy Pruitt, with a sterling two-year record of 13-12, pocketed a $400,000 raise and two year-extension this week. The raise goes into effect in 2021. To his credit, Pruitt told his bosses he wanted to delay the raise because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on UT’s budget, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reported. As for his team this year, Pruitt’s Vols are getting the benefit of the doubt after winning their final six games last year. Meanwhile, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp sits upon the hottest seat in the conference. An early home loss won’t exactly secure his status, even in a pandemic. The Vols are an SEC road favorite for the first time since a 2016 game at Vanderbilt.   

Matter's Pick: Tennessee 28, South Carolina 24

