NO. 2 ALABAMA AT MISSOURI
Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Alabama by 27 ½

Quick Hit: The SEC’s revised schedule swapped Central Arkansas for Alabama as Missouri’s first opponent, doing no favors for new coach Eliah Drinkwitz and a Tigers team without an established quarterback and a shaky situation along the offensive line. The Tigers have more players in COVID quarantine (seven, at least) than players who have caught a touchdown in a Division I game (six). Drinkwitz arrives with a reputation as an innovative offensive play-caller, but will the Tigers get enough snaps against Nick Saban’s defense to dive into the playbook? Probably not. First downs, much less touchdowns, might be a chore for a rebuilt offense. The Mizzou defense should be the team’s strength in 2020, but throughout this 10-game schedule the Tigers won’t face a better collection of talent than Alabama’s cast of playmakers at receiver and running back. Unless the Tide litter Faurot Field with penalties and turnovers, Drinkwitz is in for a sobering debut. That’s OK, Coach. Only two of Mizzou’s last 10 head coaches won their first game. The other eight included a couple guys named Devine and Pinkel. Things turned out OK for them.

Matter's Pick: Alabama 38, Mizzou 7

