NO. 23 KENTUCKY AT NO. 8 AUBURN

Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network
Line: Auburn by 7 1/2
Quick Hit: It’s time we start taking Kentucky seriously in the SEC. (I’m looking at you, Mizzou fans, and your team’s five-year losing streak to the Wildcats. Mark Stoops has built a consistent winner in Lexington, where last year UK scratched out eight victories despite not having something called a quarterback. This year, the Cats are loaded on the offensive line. Their defense is stout. And they have their QB back from injury. Does that mean UK can topple Auburn on the road? That might be too much to expect—but this game is close deep into the fourth quarter.
Matter's Pick: Auburn 27, Kentucky 23
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.