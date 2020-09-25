 Skip to main content
NO. 23 KENTUCKY AT NO. 8 AUBURN
NO. 23 KENTUCKY AT NO. 8 AUBURN

No. 8 Auburn hosts No. 23 Kentucky on opening SEC weekend

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game againstr Eastern Michigan, in Lexington, Ky. Terry Wilson has waited for football's return even longer than most of his Southeastern Conference brethren. No. 23 Kentucky's quarterback will take the field again Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at No. 8 Auburn, returning from a knee injury that cost him almost all of last season. His Tigers' counterpart in the SEC's opening weekend is Bo Nix, coming off a strong freshman season.(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., SEC Network

Line: Auburn by 7 1/2

Quick Hit: It’s time we start taking Kentucky seriously in the SEC. (I’m looking at you, Mizzou fans, and your team’s five-year losing streak to the Wildcats. Mark Stoops has built a consistent winner in Lexington, where last year UK scratched out eight victories despite not having something called a quarterback. This year, the Cats are loaded on the offensive line. Their defense is stout. And they have their QB back from injury. Does that mean UK can topple Auburn on the road? That might be too much to expect—but this game is close deep into the fourth quarter.

Matter's Pick: Auburn 27, Kentucky 23

