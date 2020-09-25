NO. 24 LOUISVILLE AT NO. 21 PITTSBURGH

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ACC Network
Line: Pittsburgh by 3
Quick Hit: For this week’s non-SEC game, we take a peek into the ACC, where a couple nationally ranked teams square off at Heinz Field — a matchup of teams who haven’t actually played each other in five years. Pitt hasn’t been 3-0 since 2014 but will need a strong defensive effort to get there. Louisville fell to Miami last week but boasts an explosive attack that should test the Panthers.
Matter's Pick: Louisville 28, Pittsburgh 20
