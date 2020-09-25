 Skip to main content
NO. 24 LOUISVILLE AT NO. 21 PITTSBURGH
No. 21 Pitt faces speedy test against No. 24 Louisville

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) plays against Syracuse during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ACC Network

Line: Pittsburgh by 3

Quick Hit: For this week’s non-SEC game, we take a peek into the ACC, where a couple nationally ranked teams square off at Heinz Field — a matchup of teams who haven’t actually played each other in five years.  Pitt hasn’t been 3-0 since 2014 but will need a strong defensive effort to get there. Louisville fell to Miami last week but boasts an explosive attack that should test the Panthers.

Matter's Pick: Louisville 28, Pittsburgh 20

