NO. 4 GEORGIA AT ARKANSAS
No. 4 Georgia to be reunited with popular Pittman in opener

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, new Arkansas NCAA college football head coach Sam Pittman speaks during an introductory news conference in Fayetteville, Ark. Kirby Smart gives much credit to first-year Arkansas coach Sam Pittman for helping to make No. 4 Georgia an annual contender for the Southeastern Conference championship. Georgia opens its season at Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Pittman’s debut as the Razorbacks coach. Pittman was one of Smart’s top assistants as the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach for four seasons. (Charlie Kaijo/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP, File)

Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network

Line: Georgia by 28

Quick Hit: Yes, sirrrrrrrrrrr! The Sam Pittman regime kicks off at Arkansas with a visit from his former team, one of the journeyman assistant coach’s many former teams. Georgia doesn’t have a clear starter at quarterback, but it shouldn’t matter this week. With Pittman running the show and Barry Odom calling the defense, they’ve inherited a 19-game losing streak in SEC play. Make it 20.

Matter's Pick: Georgia 37, Arkansas 7

