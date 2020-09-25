NO. 4 GEORGIA AT ARKANSAS

Kickoff: 3 p.m., SEC Network
Line: Georgia by 28
Quick Hit: Yes, sirrrrrrrrrrr! The Sam Pittman regime kicks off at Arkansas with a visit from his former team, one of the journeyman assistant coach’s many former teams. Georgia doesn’t have a clear starter at quarterback, but it shouldn’t matter this week. With Pittman running the show and Barry Odom calling the defense, they’ve inherited a 19-game losing streak in SEC play. Make it 20.
Matter's Pick: Georgia 37, Arkansas 7
