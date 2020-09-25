 Skip to main content
NO. 5 FLORIDA AT MISSISSIPPI
Mullen takes No. 5 Florida, title hopes back to Mississippi

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Lane Kiffin speaks to Mississippi fans after being announced as the new head football coach during a introductory press conference in Oxford, Miss. In attendance were his children, daughters Presley Kiffin, 13, left, Landry Kiffin, 15, second from left, and son Knox Kiffin, 10. Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Mississippi's Lane Kiffin brought big names and offensive pedigrees to the Magnolia State. But they drew huge challenges for their debuts, with the Bulldogs visiting defending national champion and No. 6 LSU and the Rebels hosting No. 5 Florida. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPN

Line: Florida by 14

Quick Hit: Can you really have an Ole Miss football season if there’s no tailgating allowed in The Grove? The Rebels will test that theory this fall as the Lane Kiffin era kicks off in Oxford against the media’s favorite to win the SEC East. All the Gators have done in two years under Dan Mullen is win 21 games, win two bowls and climb back into their familiar spot in the top 10 of the national polls. Mullen has the league’s most proven QB in Kyle Trask plus enough playmakers on both sides of the ball to challenge Georgia in the top-heavy division. But Saturday’s game is all about Kiffin and how quickly he can turn the Rebels into a competitive SEC program. That challenge will take longer than one game.  

Matter's Pick: Florida 34, Mississippi 21

