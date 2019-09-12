Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 25 ½
Quick Hit: The last time these teams met in Columbia, S.C., the Steves pulled off one of the SEC’s biggest upsets of the last decade in 2010 — Steve Spurrier and Stephen Garcia — when the Gamecocks toppled the top-ranked Crimson Tide. There aren’t many logical reasons to expect history to repeat itself, especially with South Carolina starting a freshman quarterback in Ryan Hilinski. Good luck, kid. South Carolina has lost five straight SEC home openers and it’s going to be six by Saturday evening, though Alabama is just 4-4 against the spread in its last eight games as a road favorite.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 41, South Carolina 13