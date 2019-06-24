QUESTION: How concerning must it be to the Cardinals' front office that their fans aren't voting for anybody in the all-star game? Isn't that message clear? i.e. "these players don't excite us"
GOOLD: It should be something that they notice. Absolutely. And they should take a look at what the don't do to promote the players. I think it's one of the weirdest things about these Cardinals. The Brewers, the Royals, these teams motivate the voters, they get the voters going, they generate enthusiasm for the voters. The Cardinals definitely promote a team more than individuals, and it does seem like Cardinal Nation is not a particularly motivated voting group since ballots were removed from the ballpark. There could be myriad reasons why -- and exciting personalities is part of it. It's a riddle, Homer. Truly. But it's one that does reveal important truths about this team and its relationship with the fan base. They're selling tickets. They're getting ratings. They're packing the ballpark. But -- no votes. I think there's an enthusiasm gap not just between the team and the fans but between segments of the fanbase.