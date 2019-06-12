QUESTION: Kolten Wong is eighth in All-Star voting among second basemen in the National League. What gives? He's the best defender at that position.
BENFRED: Cardinals fans in recent years have been somewhat stubborn in terms of All-Star voting. If their team is not playing up to their expectations, they are less likely to flood the ballots. I get that. But you bring up an interesting point on Wong.
I'm not sure the people who are constantly on him about his offense realize he's currently ninth among qualifying second basemen in OPS (.697). So, your defense-first second baseman is a top-10 hitter at his position in terms of on-base plus slugging percentage. Not bad. And for those who care about RBIs, Wong is 6th among second basemen.
As far as his defense being his strength, he's a +9 in Defensive Runs Saved per Fielding Bible. That's the best among second basemen.
He needs to do more with the bat to be a no-question All-Star, but you would think more fans would realize how valuable he is, as he is.