Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Auburn by 3
Quick Hit: This much we learned from Wednesday’s episode of HBO documentary series "247" that followed the Gators for a week: Dan Mullen drinks Bud Light Lime. I would have taken the New Englander for a Sam Adams kind of guy. Either way, for the just the 14th time in two decades his Gators are a home underdog. The opponent was LSU or Florida State in 10 of those previous 14 games.
You can make a case that Auburn should be ranked in the top three based on its body of work with wins over Oregon, Tulane, Texas A&M and Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Florida has reached its gauntlet: Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, Georgia. Come out of there 3-1 and UF might be in the top five.
Matter's Pick: Auburn 24, Florida 20