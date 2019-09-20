Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Texas A&M by 3 ½
Quick Hit: Time to see who’s for real in the SEC West. The Aggies’ best claim is staying within two touchdowns of Clemson. Auburn outlasted Oregon on a neutral field. Can freshman QB Bo Nix extend the Tigers’ fortunes at Kyle Field, where they’re 3-0 since Texas A&M joined the SEC? Auburn has the defensive front to corral Kellen Mond and the Aggies’ attack, but this one comes down to Nix vs. the 100,000 throng of Aggies. Huge test for the rookie.
Matter's Pick: Texas A&M 23, Auburn 20