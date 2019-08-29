Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. in Arlington, Texas; ABC
Line: Auburn by 3.5
Quick Hit: The only meeting of top 25 teams this week matches what might be the best senior quarterback in the country in Oregon’s Justin Herbert against Auburn true freshman Bo Nix. The best matchup, though, comes along the line of scrimmage where Oregon’s vaunted offensive line takes on Auburn’s loaded D-line. If the Pac-12 hopes to land a team in this year’s playoffs, a Ducks victory could be vital.
Matter's Pick: Oregon 27, Auburn 24