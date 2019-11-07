Kickoff: 11 a.m., FS1
Line: Baylor by 2
Quick Hit: Like Minnesota, Baylor failed to impress the playoff committee with its nonconference gauntlet of Stephen F. Austin, UTSA and Rice. (That would be still winless Rice.) The Bears may very well have a Big 12 championship contender, and a win in Fort Worth will bolster their chances of playing for the conference championship. Say this much for Baylor: The Mack Rhoades-Matt Rhule connection that could have happened at Mizzou is a winning combo in Waco.
Matter's Pick: Baylor 33, TCU 27