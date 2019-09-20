Subscribe for 99¢
Cal on a roll as it faces North Texas

California head coach Justin Wilcox looks toward the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPNU

Line: Ole Miss by 2½

Quick Hit: Cal is an early surprise, having already knocked off Pac-12 favorite Washington. Pay attention to Bears coach Justin Wilcox. If he can win at Berkeley, he’ll be a name to watch for bigger and better Power 5 jobs. (He was Derek Dooley’s defensive coordinator at Tennessee and might not look bad in orange if the Jeremy Pruitt experiment doesn’t get better.) The Rebels have recovered from a Week 1 loss to Memphis but haven’t exactly controlled wins over Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana. The Matt Luke regime might be on shaky ground with a loss at home — with a visit to Alabama next on the schedule.

Matter's Pick: Ole Miss 27, Cal 24