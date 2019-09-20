Kickoff: 11 a.m., ESPNU
Line: Ole Miss by 2½
Quick Hit: Cal is an early surprise, having already knocked off Pac-12 favorite Washington. Pay attention to Bears coach Justin Wilcox. If he can win at Berkeley, he’ll be a name to watch for bigger and better Power 5 jobs. (He was Derek Dooley’s defensive coordinator at Tennessee and might not look bad in orange if the Jeremy Pruitt experiment doesn’t get better.) The Rebels have recovered from a Week 1 loss to Memphis but haven’t exactly controlled wins over Arkansas and Southeastern Louisiana. The Matt Luke regime might be on shaky ground with a loss at home — with a visit to Alabama next on the schedule.
Matter's Pick: Ole Miss 27, Cal 24