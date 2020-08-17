You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NO CARDINALS CHAT IS COMPLETE WITHOUT . . .
0 comments

NO CARDINALS CHAT IS COMPLETE WITHOUT . . .

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
20180731 RM CARDINALS ROCKIES 020

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado takes a tumble as Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler rounds third during a July 2018 game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Ryan Michalesko)

COMMENT: Two weeks from now, how about sending Bader, Knizner, Hudson and another pitching prospect for Nolan Arenado? You heard it here first.

COMMISH: How could the chat possibly survive without another Arenado rumor? But this one won't work for the same reason many of the other proposals haven't:

The Cardinals aren't clearing enough payroll to take on a $30 million-plus player who could opt out in another year or so anyway.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports