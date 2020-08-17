NO CARDINALS CHAT IS COMPLETE WITHOUT . . .

COMMENT: Two weeks from now, how about sending Bader, Knizner, Hudson and another pitching prospect for Nolan Arenado? You heard it here first.
COMMISH: How could the chat possibly survive without another Arenado rumor? But this one won't work for the same reason many of the other proposals haven't:
The Cardinals aren't clearing enough payroll to take on a $30 million-plus player who could opt out in another year or so anyway.
