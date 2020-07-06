NO CARDINALS OPTING OUT

QUESTION: Seems that most of the players who've opted out of the season, or have publicly considered opting out, are veterans who've already made a lot of money. Are you surprised that Cardinals' veterans have not only decided to play, but are showing the resolve they're showing thus far?
COMMISH: I am not surprised. There are very few players here who have been on World Series teams, especially Series championship teams, and a good team that can stay together has a chance to run off with a title this year.
Follow-up: Just from the first few days, it looks like the virus will keep doing what it does and this will create a certain amount of roster/IL churn. Is the level of positive tests due to the the fact that this is the first time through the screening process, or is this something we can expect all season long?
COMMISH: Once teams start traveling and leaving their quasi-bubble life in their home cities, all bets are off, depending on how players comport themselves on the road. There likely will be positive tests and resultant quarantines all season.
