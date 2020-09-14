 Skip to main content
NO CHANCE FOR JUSTIN WILLIAMS?
Cardinals summer camp squad game 7/14

Outfield prospect Justin Williams connects with a pitch during the July 14 intrasquad game at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Kohley)

QUESTION: 'Mo' hinted about Justin Williams being added to the taxi squad. Any chance that we see him play in the next week or so?

COMMISH: For whatever reason(s), Justin Williams is not high on the Cardinals' radar and he did not do particularly well in either training camp this year.

Anyone on the taxi squad is only an injury away from being activated. And there have been plenty of injuries. But would Williams play much? No.

