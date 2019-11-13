QUESTION: Any idea why the Blues struggle so badly to score on shootouts?
JT: Well, they certainly haven't been good this year. But Bozak, for example, is a 44 percent shooter on shootouts over his career. O'Reilly, Perron,, Tarasenko are all around 33 percent. Maybe it's something they should practice a little more.
Follow-up: When it comes to shootouts, the Blues show no creativity. An example is the shootout with Vancouver in October, where every shots was directed at the 5 hole.
JT: As I pointed out earlier, Bozak's success rate (44 percent) belies his simple approach. I think Blais and Thomas might be the type of players you're talking about as far as creativity, but they're still very young in the league and probably aren't established enough for Berube to trust them in a shootout situation. (Although Blais did score a shootout goal last year to beat Boston in the regular season -- in the 6th round).