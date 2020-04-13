NO CURE, NO RETURN?
NO CURE, NO RETURN?

Virus Outbreak MLB Empty Ballparks Baseball

Busch Stadium sits empty this spring.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

COMMENT: Realistically, there will not be baseball as we know it this season. As long as there is no vaccine I can't see how things get back to normal. Hockey, done. Football, done. Until there is a cure for this scourge, can't see how we can get back to any normality.

GOOLD: An entirely fair point to make. I cannot stress this enough: Baseball does not control when baseball returns. Major League Baseball can plan and plan and dream and brainstorm and plot and plan some more, but Major League Baseball does not control when it returns. Major League Baseball controls HOW READY it will be to return, but not when.

The virus controls when.

Government controls when.

Our culture controls when.

Baseball does not. Sorry.

