Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . they didn't trade for a starter at the deadline?
I still think they should've made a trade. And it's not like they didn't try to make a trade – the front office worked vigorously to try to acquire a starting pitcher. But in the end, the Cards were wary of trading the top hitting prospects from their farm system.
So they stuck with Michael Wacha as a fifth starter. At the time he had a 5.15 ERA. To his credit, he had a 3.95 ERA in the starts after the deadline, though he was shellacked in a loss at Los Angeles, and only once did he eat up more than five innings in a start. And his history of shoulder issues reoccurred at the worst time – during his final start of the season.