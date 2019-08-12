COMMENT: There’s a lot of debate about whether the Cardinals keep the right players when they make trades, but it’s pretty incredible to see how many former prospects are making a mark this year. Pham, Voit, Mercado, Gallen, Alcantara, Kelly, Weaver, Flaherty, DeJong, etc. We can argue they may keep the wrong players at times, but wow, they really draft well (and usually with lower picks)?
COMMISH: The Cardinals seem to have drafted well recently and, unfortunately, have traded some of them before they got much chance here. But that's part of the process, too. The Cardinals wouldn't have Ozuna without Alcantara (above) going to Miami and they wouldn't have Goldschmidt without Kelly and Weaver going to Arizona.
You draft players and see how they might fit for your own team, but they also can be chattels in trades for other players.