NO DISTANCE TOO FAR?

QUESTION: If the Arizona plan for baseball's return moves forward, how the heck would the manager and coaches be able to communicate effectively with the players if they are practicing social distancing?
BENFRED: They wouldn't be practicing social distancing. That would be impossible. A catcher can't practice social distancing with a batter in front of him or an umpire behind him. I guess they could rush into the electronic strike zone, but in a season that would already include so much new, do they really want to add something like that?
A guy gets on first base. The first baseman has to hold him on. Social distancing over.
Tag plays. High fives. There are a million examples, including pitchers constantly touching their face, licking their fingers, etc.
This idea would be more about dropping a bubble over the players and anyone else deemed essential to the games. They would do nothing but play baseball and mix amongst themselves in a hotel that was not open to outsiders, including family. Because if you open it to family, all bets are off unless that family never leaves the hotel and interacts with the outside world.
You can see how this gets unlikely pretty fast.
South Korea will be pointed to as a country that is trying to do something like this, but I would suggest reading into how South Korea handled the virus. Different countries. Different approaches. Take a drive by your nearest packed Home Depot for an example of the difference. We are taking a softer approach. Not arguing whether it's right or wrong. Just different, clearly.
I read the stuff about players sitting six feet apart in the stands instead of the dugout, but considering how the game is played, that would be nothing more than window dressing.
