NO EXPLANATION FOR FOWLER'S STRUGGLE

QUESTION: Fowler had about as bad a spring as you could have while being healthy. The Commish suggested that he could benefit from an opportunity to do a reset in his approach. Do we have any information, or even speculation, on how that might look?
GOOLD: Nope. Sorry. Without seeing him face live pitching, I'm not sure how to answer this question, unless he's headed back to Las Vegas to only focus on lefthanded hitting and abandoning his right-side swing. That would be something. But there's been no indication that he's doing that.