NO EXPLANATION FOR FOWLER'S STRUGGLE
0 comments

NO EXPLANATION FOR FOWLER'S STRUGGLE

  • 0
Spread facts. Not fear. Subscribe: $3/3 months
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Dexter Fowler takes batting batting practice at St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Fowler had about as bad a spring as you could have while being healthy. The Commish suggested that he could benefit from an opportunity to do a reset in his approach. Do we have any information, or even speculation, on how that might look?

GOOLD: Nope. Sorry. Without seeing him face live pitching, I'm not sure how to answer this question, unless he's headed back to Las Vegas to only focus on lefthanded hitting and abandoning his right-side swing. That would be something. But there's been no indication that he's doing that.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports