NO FANS AT GAMES? NO PROBLEM IF IT STILL MAKES MONEY

QUESTION: All of these leagues, especially baseball, are going to lose a lot of money if they play without fans. Is it worth it to water down the experience when they could just wait?
BENFRED: Some money is better than no money.
Don't underestimate the amount of money that comes from broadcasts, or the demand for live sports at the moment, or the money that would be spent on advertising to be on those broadcasts.
If baseball can find a way to play that gets the nod from health experts, baseball will be played in front of no fans for TV broadcasts. I've got zero doubts about that.
I do have doubts about the ability to figure out a plan that gets the green light from the necessary health experts and political leaders, and then doesn't get derailed by the virus before games that count begin.
