NO FANS, NO FUN?

QUESTION: Do you think the games without fans will make a difference in the level of play? It's going to be weird for sure.
JT: That is a great unknown. I don't think the players even know how to answer that. They're all professionals and they're all competitive. So they could be playing in a backyard rink and that won't change. But you can see in some games where a team almost rides the wave of emotion from the fans -- and that obviously won't happen in the bubble.
For TV viewing, it might be very interesting to hear mic-ed up players and coaches. Without fans, you will get close-up camera angles never possible in the pre-pandemic days. I don't know what the plans are in terms of piping in crowd noise. But obviously, there can be no replacing the crowd mania of playoff hockey. See: Winnipeg Whiteout.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.