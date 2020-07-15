NO FANS, NO FUN?
NO FANS, NO FUN?

Blues skate in critical Game 4 for the Stanley Cup

Blues fans celebrate Brayden Schenn's empty net goal to make the score 4-2 late in the third period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, June 3, 2019, between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Do you think the games without fans will make a difference in the level of play? It's going to be weird for sure.

JT: That is a great unknown. I don't think the players even know how to answer that. They're all professionals and they're all competitive. So they could be playing in a backyard rink and that won't change. But you can see in some games where a team almost rides the wave of emotion from the fans -- and that obviously won't happen in the bubble.

For TV viewing, it might be very interesting to hear mic-ed up players and coaches. Without fans, you will get close-up camera angles never possible in the pre-pandemic days. I don't know what the plans are in terms of piping in crowd noise. But obviously, there can be no replacing the crowd mania of playoff hockey. See: Winnipeg Whiteout.

