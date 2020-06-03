NO FANS, NO FUN?
0 comments

NO FANS, NO FUN?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
St. Louis Blues V Washington Capitals

Fans erupt as Alex Pietrangelo celebrates a goal during the season opener against the Washington Capitals. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Games without fans will seem hollow. Watching the NHL Network and recent Cup Final games, the fans were almost as much fun to watch as the play on the ice. What is your opinion of games without fans? Would comments coming in from fans, shown at the bottom of TV screens, be interesting?

JT: Obviously, the atmosphere won't be the same. The crowd mania is what helps make the playoffs the playoffs. I remember the Whiteout in Winnipeg for the Blues' playoff opener last season. It was bedlam. It was also my first NHL playoff game as a writer. I remember thinking, "So this is what playoff hockey is all about."

As for hockey without fans, you will be able to have tighter camera shots (cameras don't have to worry about obstructing fans.) Mic-ed up players will be fun (although a sound delay will be needed!). I saw something on Twitter about a soccer game (I think it was in Denmark) where a huge screen wrapped around part of the stands at field level showing fans watching from their homes and their reactions to the game. Wonder if that's under consideration.

At the end of the day, the players are competitors. And although they won't get the shots of adrenaline that they crowd can provide, that competitiveness will show through.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports