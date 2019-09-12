Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN
Line: Florida by 8
Quick Hit: Kentucky finally snapped its centuries old losing streak to the Gators last year. OK, so UK hadn’t beaten Florida since 1986, but it felt so much longer. Now comes the hard part: The Cats haven’t won two straight in the series since 1976-77. They’ll have to do it without starting quarterback Terry Wilson, done for the season with a knee injury. In steps Sawyer Smith, a transfer who went 5-2 as Troy’s starter last fall.
Matter's Pick: Florida 27, Kentucky 21
Season: 14-6 straight up, 7-13 against the spread