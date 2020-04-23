NO FOOTBALL THIS FALL?

QUESTION: The University of Arizona's president said that he's doubtful college football will return this fall. Are you hearing anything similar?
MATTER: I'm cautious in putting too much stock in April comments on what will happen in September, but at this point, I put more stock in college presidents/chancellors than college coaches and ADs. The university leaders are likely in contact with the timeline decision-makers more so than the ball coaches and their immediate bosses.
Nobody at Missouri is making any statements as bold as what we heard from the Arizona president, though UM president/Mizzou interim chancellor Mun Choi said in a letter to staff/students that he expects in-person classes this fall. Obviously those expectations are subject to change, but if schools can hold in-person classes, that should signal hope there can be sports this fall.
