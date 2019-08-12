QUESTION: What is up with MLB scheduling this year? The Cardinals have a bunch of Mondays off and even several Fridays. It just seems wrong, especially to not play a game on Friday night.
COMMISH: Some of this has to do with international games, such as the ones the Cardinals and Reds played in Monterrey or the Yankees and Red Sox in London. Also, the Basic Agreement calls for more off days for players than used to be, so there are some odd — very odd — Fridays when no game is played.
For instance, many teams will be off the first Friday of next season because everybody will start on Thursday and the cold-weather teams usually give themselves a grace day for the home opener, which in this case would be Friday. (The Cardinals open the 2020 season in Cincinnati on Thursday March 26, then will be off Friday before completing the three-game series Saturday and Sunday).