NO GAME COMPETITION FOR CARLSON?

Cardinals Nationals Spring Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson heads for home on a double by Tyler O'Neill in a spring training game on March 5 against the Washington Nationals. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: How will a year with no competition for Dylan Carlson impact the top prospect’s career? No one is buying the argument that there will be meaningful or intense reps for the Springfield crew.

BENFRED: It would be harmful, but that's not going to be the case for Carlson. I don't think he is going to be on the opening-day roster due to service-time reasons and the Cardinals' wish to give Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas first cracks at outfield playing time, but there are plenty of reasons to believe Carlson will be competing for and playing in meaningful games after the Cardinals get that extra year of control locked in.

The Cardinals are selling the Carlson delay as reps for Thomas/O'Neill but let's acknowledge the obvious. If Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader struggle and the outfield's offensive production lags again, one open spot could become three, and that means more chances for Carlson.

The DH also gives the Cardinals a way to put O’Neill and/or Thomas there if they want to get Carlson in more games. This will be a season of competition for him.

