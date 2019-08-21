QUESTION: If you look through the rosters, every Stanley Cup winner has featured at least 1 Hall of Fame player. Right now at least, the Blues look to be the first team to break that trend. Jeff, you see anyone on this roster that might one day rise to getting a plaque in Toronto?
GORDO: If Vladimir Tarasenko stays healthy and keeps playing, he could put up big career numbers to back his Stanley Cup credential. He has more star power than Ryan O'Reilly or Alex Pietrangelo, but if those two play forever and win some more, they could feel some Hall of Fame love some day. O'Reilly has picked up some nice hardware already. Pietrangelo could help his cause with a Norris Trophy breakthrough.
Follow-up: Pietrangelo's days as a Norris candidate might be behind him, but you think he could still take that final step? Seems almost impossible to win the Norris without a 65-70 point season. Blues' power play would really have to take off for Alex to sniff that type of point total.
GORDO: True, Alex would need to push up to the 60-point range to get some of the love Drew Doughty gets. But that is certainly doable with a better power play and a faster start by this team. He had 30 points in last 45 last season and he posted a 3/16/19 line n 26 playoff games. The year before he scored 20 points in the first 22 games.