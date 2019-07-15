COMMENT: Sure glad the Cards didn't pursue Harper or Machado when they have Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader. They sure made a good decision there!
COMMISH: I don't believe I saw Harper or Machado in the All-Star Game last week. The Cardinals chose to pursue Goldschmidt, who hasn't torn it up, either, but that was the call they made. And he wanted to be here, clearly.
As for the other three, only Bader can be classified as a disappointment. Fowler has been pretty good. And O'Neill (shown above, after homering Monday) has been good for the last three days.