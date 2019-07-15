Subscribe for 99¢
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill starts running up the first base line after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday, July 26, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: Sure glad the Cards didn't pursue Harper or Machado when they have Tyler O'Neill, Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader. They sure made a good decision there!

COMMISH: I don't believe I saw Harper or Machado in the All-Star Game last week. The Cardinals chose to pursue Goldschmidt, who hasn't torn it up, either, but that was the call they made. And he wanted to be here, clearly.

As for the other three, only Bader can be classified as a disappointment. Fowler has been pretty good. And O'Neill (shown above, after homering Monday) has been good for the last three days.