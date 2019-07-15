QUESTION: Are you as perplexed as the fans that this organization once loaded with minor league talent has been nearly depleted in the span of two years, and left with a mostly uninspiring major league roster that might have a better chance of finishing last in the division than first?
COMMISH: The minor league talent isn't what it once was and some of it unfortunately was dealt, in the cases of Voit and Mercado. The cupboard isn't bereft, though. There is hope that Alex Reyes and Austin Gomber (above), both still considered prospects, will rebound from injury, and Jake Woodford appears to be a future big-league rotation man. Offensively, there won't be much coming up for a year or two.
And, yes, the current team has had some uninspiring moments. But it will not finish last.