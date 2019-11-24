QUESTION: Harrison Bader brings so much to the table that most players simply can't: speed, defense, base-running ability, and general excitement. But every at-bat brings high anxiety. Is pitch recognition that difficult for him to master?
GORDO: Until Bader proves he can hit that slider off the plate, I don't see how he can be more than a defensive outfielder playing late innings and starting a few games here and there. Yes, he needs better pitch recognition. But also needs to actually hit that pitch -- or least consistently it foul off -- to play every day. Hopefully he knows a bunch of pitchers who can throw sliders to him over the winter.
Follow-up: Is it reasonable to believe that Bader will not automatically be handed the center field job this spring? I am hoping Lane Thomas gets a fair tryout.
GORDO: After watching Harrison Bader whiff again and again and again and again and again on the same pitch, I do not see the Cardinals handing him anything. A lot of outfielders will get a look in the spring and he will be one of them.