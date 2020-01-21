NO HOPE FOR CARDS' OFFENSE TO IMPROVE?

COMMENT: If a car has one good tire and three bald tires, moving the bald tires around to different wheels doesn't make them any less bald or help the car perform on that one good tire. Just like moving Paul DeJong from the 8th spot or Matt Carpenter from the bench to the middle of the order isn't going to make Paul Goldschmidt and the offense better. Cardinals fans are loyal, not dumb. Is this a fair analogy?
BENFRED: I'll play.
The Cardinals are selling a plan that says those tires were not bald, but had leaks, and that those leaks can and will be patched, because the tires have a lot of good tread left on them, and they can't be certain the new, expensive tires will hold up any better than the hopefully-repaired tires they already have on a payment plan.
It's not a sexy sell, I get that. Especially with the big questions about the mechanic, hitting coach Jeff Albert, that are lingering at this moment.
It's easier to believe some tires will bounce back — get it? — than others.
I think Paul Goldschmidt will be better. I think Dexter Fowler will be about the same. I don't know what to think about Matt Carpenter. And who knows what to expect in left field?
In this scenario, the air is hope. It's being pumped in with a powerful compressor. We'll know soon enough if it's more substantial than hot air.