QUESTION: Teams reportedly are contacting the Orioles about Trey Mancini (24 homers. .279 BA). Are the Cards interested?
GOOLD: Have not heard any connection between the Cardinals and Mancini (above), or really for any other outfielder, as a matter of fact. Nick Castellanos, for example, is not drawing much interest from the Cardinals.
Their interest in a bat is significantly lower than their interest in pitching, and they have long felt, internally, that the offense is going to have to fix itself with the names they have being the hitters expected.