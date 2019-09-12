Kickoff: 3 p.m., FS1
Line: Iowa by 2 ½
Quick Hit: Ames, Iowa, becomes the center of the college football universe, at least for one day, as ESPN’s “College GameDay” will descend on the ISU campus for the first time in the show’s history. Good for Ames. Cyclone fans will embrace the rare spotlight … then watch their in-state rival win a typically low-scoring but competitive game between two strong defensive teams. Since 2013, the Hawkeyes are 15-2-1 against the spread as a road favorite.
Matter's Pick: Iowa 20, Iowa State 17