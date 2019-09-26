Subscribe for 99¢
K-State among few teams left that huddles up on offense

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is congratulated by fans following their NCAA college football game win 31-24 over Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Kickoff: 6 p.m., ESPN-Plus

Line: Oklahoma State by 5 ½   

Quick Hit: Remember when the Big 12 couldn’t get its act together and form its own network? It’s worked for every other major conference, but not the Bevo League. The result? What should be an entertaining game featuring two of the league’s better teams is dispatched to subscriber-only streaming service. Meanwhile, the SEC Network will televise Northern Illinois vs. Vanderbilt across the Southeast. As for the game, as well as the Wildcats have played under first-year coach Chris Klieman, Mike Gundy’s Pokes have too much firepower to lose two in a row.

Matter's Pick: Oklahoma State 34, Kansas State 28

