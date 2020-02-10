NO LINEUP LOVE FOR EDMAN?

COMMENT: Hard to understand your proposed opening day lineup which excludes arguably the best hitter on the team last year, Tommy Edman. He doesn't seem to get the respect he deserves for the year he had last year. While they are positioning him as utility, if the bat is real it has to play, right?
GOOLD: He can be utility and play -- a lot. There are 450-500 plate appearances out there for a complement at every position. Look at this way. He could be the righthanded-hitting complement to Carpenter at third, the lefthanded-hitting complement to DeJong, the righthanded-hitting complement to Wong, and a sub for LF and RF, and all of sudden Edman has started five games out of every seven and the other players have started six out of every seven, and they're all everyday players, Edman included.
That's what the Cardinals have in mind. Half a season does not a hitter define -- unless, that is, you're down on the hitter and want to selectively pick a time period to make your point or support or dislike for the player.