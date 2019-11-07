Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., CBS
Line: Alabama by 6½
Quick Hit: The Game of the Century Version 2019 should look nothing like that 9-6 snoozer in 2011. Saturday’s over/under is 63½ points. Seven of the last nine meetings failed to hit the over — but these are different times for the Tigers and Crimson Tide. Both teams feature explosive offenses led by Heisman Trophy contenders at quarterback and fleets of lethal wide receivers. Expect points, lots of them.
This could be the year for LSU to blast through the SEC West and make its first playoff appearance, but bet at your own risk against Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa this time of year. Saban has won 17 in a row as a home favorite in the month of November and is 24-4 overall in 13 seasons at Alabama.
Matter's Pick: Alabama 38, LSU 31