NO LOVE FOR GILBERT?

COMMENT: One omission on your Top 30 list: We thought highly of Clarence Gilbert. Man, he could shoot. Two time All Big 12. Really enjoyed him.
MATTER: Yep, he and Keyon Dooling were really close to making the list. Gilbert over Dooling because he contributed longer to the program and became the team leader on an Elite Eight team. The decision essentially came down to Arthur Johnson vs. Gilbert for No. 30. I went with Doc because he's the program's career leader in blocks and rebounds and a top-10 scorer and in a small class of the most productive big men in team history. Gilbert scored a lot of points, made a lot of 3s and reinvented himself as a point guard as a senior, but I just thought Johnson was more consistently productive, especially early in his career.
Follow-up: No qualms about your top 30 list and I'm really enjoying it. Kleiza, Dooling, Grawer, Gilbert are 4 names that were during your tenure — I figured one or two of them might show up in the 20-30 range. Gilbert in particular was an electric shooter that went to the Elite 8 and landed on some all-Big 12 lists. Any thoughts on why they didn't make it?
MATTER: Lots of love for Gilbert in this week's chat. Like I wrote earlier, he was No. 31. He shot a lot and scored a decent amount but one knock on him was he wasn't a very efficient player. He took A LOT of shots. He ranked first and third in the Big 12 in shot attempts as a junior and senior but was never a 40-percent shooter from 3, which is the line of demarcation that separates the very good from the great shooters. Again, he was really close to making the cut.
