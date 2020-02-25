NO LOVE FOR NOGOWSKI?

QUESTION: John Nogowski has the best minor league stats of all the "prospects," even better than Carlson so why isn't there any talk of Nogowski? I know 1B is tied up by Goldy but Nogowski plays LF and RF and can pinch hit.
BENFRED: Because minor league stats are far from the only things teams use to determine a players' ceiling and fit at the major league level, and their importance on that list has decreased instead of increased over time.
Some of the players you are comparing to Nogowski are much younger than him. He's 27. He's a 34th-round draft pick from 2014 who didn't reach Class AAA until 2019. And, as you mentioned, he's mostly blocked at his primary positions.
Please don't interpret this as me putting the guy down. He's in camp. He's got a chance, as every player in camp does, but his chance is small, and his bat is going to have to be so good he forces the Cardinals to rearrange their depth chart -- a lot. That's a big ask.